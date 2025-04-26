Gogoi Calls for Reclamation of POK Amidst Indus Water Treaty Tensions

In a strong statement, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has called on the Indian government to respond decisively to recent comments by Pakistan Peoples Party President Bilawal Bhutto Zardari concerning the Indus Water Treaty. Gogoi asserted the necessity for India to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and integrate it with the country.

Addressing the media, Gogoi stated, "The time for dialogue has ended, and it is now imperative for India to act." His comments followed Bilawal's speech, where he condemned Indian actions related to the Indus River, vowing a unified Pakistani response.

Gogoi's remarks come in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in significant casualties and heightened tensions between the two nations. As both sides maintain their stances, the geopolitical climate in the region remains tense.

(With inputs from agencies.)