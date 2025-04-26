Left Menu

Mahmoud Abbas Appoints Hussein al-Sheikh as Vice President

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has appointed Hussein al-Sheikh, a trusted aide, as the new vice president of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, marking a significant move towards designating a successor. This appointment is a pivotal moment in Palestinian leadership succession, although it does not ensure al-Sheikh's presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramallah | Updated: 26-04-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 22:54 IST
Mahmoud Abbas Appoints Hussein al-Sheikh as Vice President
Mahmoud Abbas

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas took a significant step in leadership succession by appointing Hussein al-Sheikh, a long-time aide and confidant, as the new vice president of the Palestine Liberation Organisation.

This decision highlights Abbas's strategic move to designate a potential successor, reflecting the aging leader's need for continuity in governance.

Although al-Sheikh's appointment is crucial, it does not automatically position him as the next president, leaving room for further developments in Palestinian political leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025