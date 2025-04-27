India Takes Strong Stance Against Pakistan Following Pahalgam Terror Attack
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri condemned Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack, indicating plans to impose severe costs. India announced diplomatic measures, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and expelled Pakistani military attaches. Relations deteriorated further as both nations retaliate with measures.
In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has issued a stern warning to Pakistan, stating that India will ensure their neighbor is held accountable for the incident.
Describing Pakistan as a 'country in terminal decline,' Puri accused them of using terrorism as state policy. He also emphasized that the leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reacted with significant measures to address the grievances.
India's recent actions include diplomatic expulsions, the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, and the shutdown of strategic transit points. This escalation reflects India's stand against terrorism and aims for a definitive impact on Pakistan's approach to cross-border terrorism.
