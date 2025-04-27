Left Menu

Canada's Election Showdown: Tariffs, Change, and Leadership Challenges

Canada heads to the polls amid tensions over U.S. tariffs and leadership change demands. Prime Minister Mark Carney and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre make their final appeals. Carney charts a future of infrastructure projects and unity, while Poilievre promises change after a decade of Liberal governance.

Updated: 27-04-2025 15:38 IST
In the final hours before a pivotal election, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre appeal to voters in a contest shaped by economic strategies and leadership visions. This election will decide who negotiates tariffs with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Carney campaigned vigorously in Ontario, emphasizing his experience and readiness to guide Canada through economic crises driven by tariff policies. Meanwhile, Poilievre focused on the need for change after almost a decade of Liberal rule and faced questions about a recent mass casualty event in Vancouver.

As polls show a narrow lead for Carney's Liberals, the outcome remains uncertain. Poilievre's promises to reduce living costs resonate with younger voters, while Carney's infrastructure plans aim to strengthen Canada's negotiating position with the U.S. amidst Trump's controversial comments on trade.

