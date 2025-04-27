Left Menu

Karni Sena Activists Attack Samajwadi MP's Convoy Amid Tensions

Activists allegedly attacked Samajwadi Party MP Ramjilal Suman's convoy at a toll booth, causing chaos and leading to police intervention. Suman was on his way to address Dalit atrocities reports, adding tension to the situation fueled by recent comments about historical Rajput leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 27-04-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 18:05 IST
  • India

On Sunday, Karni Sena activists allegedly launched an attack on the convoy of Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramjilal Suman at the Gabhana Toll Booth, located on the GT Road between Aligarh and Delhi, police have reported.

The attack resulted in a collision involving several vehicles that decelerated at the toll plaza. In response, police forces were promptly deployed to the site of the incident. Additional SP City MS Pathak confirmed that there were no injuries and that police successfully escorted Suman away from the area.

The situation unfolded as Suman was en route from Agra to Bulandshahr. Police intercepted him after he entered Bulandshahr district, preventing him from proceeding further. This incident follows a Karni Sena announcement of revenge against Suman after he labeled historical figure Rana Sanga a 'traitor.' The caste-based group advocates Rajput pride and recently vandalized Suman's house.

(With inputs from agencies.)

