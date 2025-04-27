Omar Abdullah Urges Strategic Approach to Combat Terrorism Post-Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called for a determined combat against terrorism, stressing on precision to avoid alienating locals. He underscored the spontaneous outrage and unity against terror, urging authorities to harness this momentum effectively.

Abdullah's comments followed a significant crackdown on the terror network, with authorities blasting nine residences connected to active terrorists and questioning numerous individuals across Kashmir. He highlighted the importance of punishing the guilty while ensuring innocent civilians aren't collateral damage.

Addressing Pakistan's offer for a neutral probe, Abdullah expressed skepticism given past denials and accusations from the neighboring nation. He emphasized careful consideration of Pakistan's statements while expressing remorse over the tragic events in Pahalgam.

(With inputs from agencies.)