Explosive Port Tragedy: Iran's Shocking Missile Fuel Blast
A massive explosion at Iran's Shahid Rajaei port resulted in 28 deaths and roughly 1,000 injuries. The blast, linked to a chemical used in missile propellant, has been denied by Iran's military. The incident has raised safety concerns, echoing the devastating Beirut blast of 2020.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The Shahid Rajaei port in southern Iran was the scene of chaos following a catastrophic explosion on Saturday that resulted in 28 deaths and approximately 1,000 injuries. The disaster is purportedly tied to the presence of ammonium perchlorate, a chemical ingredient used in missile propellant, although Iranian military officials have denied its involvement.
As Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visited the injured, videos emerged portraying a devastated port enveloped in smoke. The catastrophe prompted the closure of local schools and businesses, while emergency responders worked relentlessly to control the blaze. Notably, the tragedy recalls the 2020 Beirut port explosion, raising urgent questions about ammonium perchlorate management.
In the aftermath, a three-day mourning period was declared, and international assistance arrived from Russia. Authorities continue to grapple with the cause of the explosion, promising further information as investigations progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Union Minister Pushes for State Disaster Declaration after Extreme Weather Hits Bihar Crops
Mumbai Crisis: Disaster Management Act Invoked to Combat Water Tanker Strike
Mumbai's Water Crisis: Civic Bodies Invoke Disaster Management Act
Mumbai's civic body invokes Disaster Management Act 2005 amid water tanker strike in metropolis since Thursday.
Mumbai's Water Crisis: Civic Body Invokes Disaster Management Act Amid Tanker Strike