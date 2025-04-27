Explosive Port Tragedy: Iran's Shocking Missile Fuel Blast

The Shahid Rajaei port in southern Iran was the scene of chaos following a catastrophic explosion on Saturday that resulted in 28 deaths and approximately 1,000 injuries. The disaster is purportedly tied to the presence of ammonium perchlorate, a chemical ingredient used in missile propellant, although Iranian military officials have denied its involvement.

As Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visited the injured, videos emerged portraying a devastated port enveloped in smoke. The catastrophe prompted the closure of local schools and businesses, while emergency responders worked relentlessly to control the blaze. Notably, the tragedy recalls the 2020 Beirut port explosion, raising urgent questions about ammonium perchlorate management.

In the aftermath, a three-day mourning period was declared, and international assistance arrived from Russia. Authorities continue to grapple with the cause of the explosion, promising further information as investigations progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)