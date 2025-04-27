Left Menu

Maharashtra's Response to Pahalgam Attack: Commitment to Bereaved Families

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde assured comprehensive support for families of victims in the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed lives of three men from Thane. The government and Shiv Sena promised assistance in education, employment, and welfare. Shrikant Shinde highlighted India’s stance on dealing with terrorism post-Article 370.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has committed to providing extensive support to the families of three Thane district men killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. Visiting the families, Shinde expressed deep sorrow and promised education and employment assistance.

During the visit to Dombivali, Shinde and Shiv Sena leaders emphasized their commitment, with Shinde noting the cruelty faced by families who lost their sole breadwinners.

India, as stated by MP Shrikant Shinde, remains firm on tackling terrorism, especially post-Article 370 abrogation. The attack is seen as an attempt to disrupt progress in Kashmir, but strict actions are promised against its perpetrators.

