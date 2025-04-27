BJP Criticizes Siddaramaiah's Stance Amid Pahalgam Attack Tensions

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a sharp critique of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over his comments downplaying the need for conflict with Pakistan. This follows Congress's recent support of the government's stance on the Pahalgam attack.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accused Congress leaders of adopting pro-Pakistan rhetoric, highlighting that some opposition figures are gaining approval from Pakistani media. He refuted claims that terrorists in the Pahalgam attack did not consider their victims' religions.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi denounced Siddaramaiah for suggesting stronger security over punishing terrorists, as international condemnation of the attack grows. BJP IT head Amit Malviya also criticized Siddaramaiah's focus on security rather than addressing Pakistani aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)