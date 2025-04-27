BJP Criticizes Siddaramaiah's Stance Amid Pahalgam Attack Tensions
The BJP has criticized Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's comments suggesting no need for war with Pakistan, linking it to Congress's alleged alignment with Pakistani interests. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accused Congress of speaking Pakistan's language, while Union Minister Pralhad Joshi condemned Siddaramaiah's stance as disrespectful to terror attack victims.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a sharp critique of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over his comments downplaying the need for conflict with Pakistan. This follows Congress's recent support of the government's stance on the Pahalgam attack.
BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accused Congress leaders of adopting pro-Pakistan rhetoric, highlighting that some opposition figures are gaining approval from Pakistani media. He refuted claims that terrorists in the Pahalgam attack did not consider their victims' religions.
Meanwhile, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi denounced Siddaramaiah for suggesting stronger security over punishing terrorists, as international condemnation of the attack grows. BJP IT head Amit Malviya also criticized Siddaramaiah's focus on security rather than addressing Pakistani aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Karnataka
- Chief Minister
- Siddaramaiah
- comments
- Pahalgam attack
- India
- terrorist
- Congress
- Pakistan
ALSO READ
Germany Seeks Deeper Ties with India on Defence and Labour Migration
Heroes of Singapore: Indian Migrant Workers Honoured for Rescuing Children from Fire
Indian-Origin Councilman Charged in USD 3 Million Illegal Gambling Scheme
Congress Faces Tough Questions on INDIA Bloc Status and Future Strategies
Exploring the Role of Vedic Astrology in the Indian Diaspora