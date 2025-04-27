Left Menu

Controversy Over Mohalla Clinics: A Political Tug of War in Delhi

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav criticizes the BJP for planning to rename mohalla clinics, urging improvements instead. He suggests honoring Dr. Ambedkar in the renaming while accusing the AAP of financial misconduct. He stresses that free healthcare, not politics, should guide clinic operations.

Updated: 27-04-2025 22:03 IST
In a fierce critique, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav has urged the BJP government to focus on enhancing the operational efficiency of mohalla clinics, instead of hastily changing their names to 'Ayushman Arogya Mandirs', a move the government is reportedly considering.

Yadav proposed that if a renaming is essential, the clinics should be called 'Dr Ambedkar Prathmik Swasth Kendra', paying homage to Dr. Ambedkar's lifelong contributions to aiding Dalits and marginalized communities.

He further alleged that under the previous AAP governance, mohalla clinics were misappropriated financially by using fake medical tests on nonexistent patients, converting them into profit-making entities rather than healthcare centers for the impoverished. Yadav emphasized that these clinics are meant to provide free, accessible healthcare and should remain untainted by political agendas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

