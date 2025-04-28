BJP Seeks Reinstatement of Suspended Karnataka MLAs

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appealed to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for the revocation of 18 MLAs' suspension from the Legislative Assembly. The MLAs were suspended for six months due to what was deemed 'indiscipline' during a protest in late March.

Led by state BJP President B Y Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, the delegation submitted a memorandum urging the governor to direct Speaker U T Khader to reconsider the suspension. The BJP argues that the legislators should resume their roles to uphold democratic values in Karnataka.

The incident that prompted the suspension involved a protest against a religious reservation policy and alleged misconduct by a minister. The BJP contends the actions were misinterpreted, leading to undue disciplinary measures that prevent their representatives from performing their duties.

