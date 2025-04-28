Russia-Ukraine Direct Talks: A Waiting Game

In a stalemate that holds international attention, Russia has declared its readiness to initiate direct negotiations with Ukraine to conclude the ongoing conflict. The Kremlin awaits a formal indication from Kyiv to begin talks, though recent communications show no sign of movement towards resolution.

Direct talks between Moscow and Kyiv have been absent since March 2022. This pause exacerbated after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a decree against negotiations following Russia's annexation claims over parts of Ukraine. Parallelly, Zelenskiy has maintained that discussions could commence once a ceasefire is in place.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasizes the necessity for Ukraine to act towards negotiations. However, Ukraine urges intensified global pressure on Russia, accusing it of stalling for strategic advantage. Meanwhile, President Putin conveys Russia's openness to talks without preconditions, contrasting Ukraine's demand for ceasing hostilities.

