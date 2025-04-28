Left Menu

Fadnavis Responds to Controversial Remarks and Discusses Key State Issues

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis criticized Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar's remarks concerning the Pahalgam attack victims, announced the projected 2028 completion of the bullet train, addressed Pakistani nationals' tracking, and reassured that critical files remained safe despite a recent fire at the Enforcement Directorate office.

Fadnavis Responds to Controversial Remarks and Discusses Key State Issues
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday condemned senior Congress figure Vijay Wadettiwar for comments minimizing victims' experiences in the Pahalgam terror attack, saying such remarks exacerbate the grief of the bereaved families.

Reacting to Wadettiwar's skepticism about the attackers querying victims' religion, Fadnavis highlighted that the victims' accounts deserve respect. Shifting gears, he updated on the state's bullet train progress, indicating a likely completion by 2028, delayed earlier due to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government's halt.

Addressed was also the issue of Pakistani nationals in Maharashtra, where Fadnavis assured that all individuals expected to leave have been identified, disclosing a pending police announcement for precise numbers. Despite a fire at the Enforcement Directorate's office, Fadnavis verified that critical documents remained intact.

