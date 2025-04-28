Left Menu

Controversy Sparks Over Terrorism, Religion, and National Identity

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule criticized Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar for remarks suggesting terrorists have no caste or religion. Bawankule called this outlook insensitive and anti-national. The comments followed the Pahalgam attack where it's alleged that non-Muslims were targeted. Wadettiwar clarified, stressing the objective to destabilize India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:23 IST
Chandrashekhar Bawankule
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent political clash, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule has hit back at Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar over a controversial statement regarding terrorists' religious affiliations following the Pahalgam attack on April 22.

Bawankule criticized Wadettiwar's remarks as 'height of insensitivity' and indicative of an 'anti-national mindset.' He questioned who Wadettiwar was trying to appease by suggesting that terrorists possess no caste or religion.

Amid rising political tensions, Wadettiwar clarified his stance, emphasizing the divisive strategy employed by terrorists to destabilize India by targeting specific communities, while Bawankule warned that citizens would not forget such statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

