Canada to Vote Amidst Electoral System Debate

As Canada prepares to head to the polls on April 28, current Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party leads slightly over the Conservatives, led by Pierre Poilievre. The upcoming election, overseen by Elections Canada, features an expanded count of 343 constituencies and involves approximately 28 million registered voters.

The country employs a first-past-the-post electoral system, where candidates need only win the most votes in their ridings to secure a seat. This method has faced criticism for potentially skewing representation, as was evident in the last election wherein the Liberals won with less than a third of the total vote share.

Polling times are staggered across Canada's six time zones to facilitate simultaneous voting nationwide, closing the first at 7 p.m. ET in Newfoundland and the last at 10 p.m. ET in British Columbia. The election, forecasted to cost around C$570 million, highlights ongoing debates regarding its electoral process.

