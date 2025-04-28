Canada to Vote Amidst Electoral System Debate
Canada is set for a general election on April 28, with Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals leading slightly over Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives. The election, managed by Elections Canada, will involve 28 million voters across 343 constituencies, using the first-past-the-post system, a point of contention among critics.
The country employs a first-past-the-post electoral system, where candidates need only win the most votes in their ridings to secure a seat. This method has faced criticism for potentially skewing representation, as was evident in the last election wherein the Liberals won with less than a third of the total vote share.
Polling times are staggered across Canada's six time zones to facilitate simultaneous voting nationwide, closing the first at 7 p.m. ET in Newfoundland and the last at 10 p.m. ET in British Columbia. The election, forecasted to cost around C$570 million, highlights ongoing debates regarding its electoral process.
