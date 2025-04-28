Merz Advocates Tariff-Free Trade with the U.S.

Germany's chancellor-in-waiting, Friedrich Merz, announced plans to advocate for zero customs duties in German-American trade during an upcoming meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. Speaking at a conservative meeting, Merz emphasized the benefits of tariff-free trade.

Merz's proposition aims to strengthen trade relations by eliminating barriers that currently hinder the exchange of goods. "We will offer the United States of America that it would be best if we go to zero for all customs duties," he stated confidently.

In addition, Merz highlighted the significance of the mutual recognition of technological standards between Germany and the U.S., viewing it as a key step towards reducing international bureaucratic obstacles.

