Power Outage Crisis: Iberian Peninsula Left in the Dark

Portugal's Prime Minister, Luis Montenegro, addressed the nation on Monday, promising a swift restoration of power after a major electricity outage struck the Iberian Peninsula.

Montenegro emphasized that officials have found no indication that the disruptions were the result of cyberattacks, easing concerns about security breaches.

The blackout left millions in Portugal and Spain without electricity, affecting residential areas and critical services while authorities worked tirelessly to resolve the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)