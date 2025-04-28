German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has reaffirmed Germany's commitment to enhancing its role in the defense of Europe during a ceremony marking NATO's anniversary in Brussels. Speaking on Monday, Steinmeier addressed the current geopolitical climate and the ensuing insecurity more pressing than during Germany's entry into NATO 70 years ago.

With Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine and an increasingly demanding U.S., Steinmeier emphasized Germany's critical position. He declared Germany's resolve to become a cornerstone of European defense, pledging significant military and infrastructure support.

This commitment includes a substantial fiscal plan that marks a departure from Germany's usual fiscal conservatism, aiming to allocate 500 billion euros to military infrastructure while easing borrowing caps due to a perceived diminished reliance on U.S. defense support.

