Left Menu

Samajwadi Leaders Back Govt Actions After Pahalgam Attack

Following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26, Maharashtra's Samajwadi Party Chief Abu Asim Azmi and party president Akhilesh Yadav expressed support for the Indian government's retaliatory steps, including suspending the Indus Water Treaty. The government has taken decisive measures against Pakistan, impacting diplomatic and military liaisons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:26 IST
Samajwadi Leaders Back Govt Actions After Pahalgam Attack
Samajwadi Party Maharashtra Chief Abu Asim Azmi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, the Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra leader, Abu Asim Azmi, expressed his full support for the Indian government's anticipated actions. Azmi underscored the necessity for a united front against terrorism and urged that political agendas should not interfere.

Party president Akhilesh Yadav echoed this sentiment, endorsing any government action taken to control Pakistan's water access in retaliation. Yadav attributed this stance to the recent suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, highlighting the party's alignment with national security priorities.

The April 22 attack marks one of the most severe since the 2019 Pulwama incident. India's response includes decisive steps such as expelling Pakistani military advisors and dismantling key diplomatic posts. These measures indicate a tightened stance on Pakistan's alleged role in fostering cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025