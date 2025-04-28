Samajwadi Leaders Back Govt Actions After Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, the Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra leader, Abu Asim Azmi, expressed his full support for the Indian government's anticipated actions. Azmi underscored the necessity for a united front against terrorism and urged that political agendas should not interfere.

Party president Akhilesh Yadav echoed this sentiment, endorsing any government action taken to control Pakistan's water access in retaliation. Yadav attributed this stance to the recent suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, highlighting the party's alignment with national security priorities.

The April 22 attack marks one of the most severe since the 2019 Pulwama incident. India's response includes decisive steps such as expelling Pakistani military advisors and dismantling key diplomatic posts. These measures indicate a tightened stance on Pakistan's alleged role in fostering cross-border terrorism.

