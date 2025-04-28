Judicial Battle: Jenner & Block Challenges Trump's Executive Order

On Monday, U.S. law firm Jenner & Block sought a judicial ruling to permanently block an executive order by President Donald Trump, criticizing the firm for its association with a prosecutor who delved into ties between Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia.

In a Washington hearing, attorney Michael Attanasio emphasized the increasing threat posed by Trump's pressure on law firms, citing multiple executive orders influencing high-profile legal practices to make concessions with the administration. Trump's executive order accused Jenner of employing Andrew Weissmann, a former prosecutor in Robert Mueller's Russia inquiry, which Trump labels a 'hoax'.

The directive aimed to limit Jenner's federal building access and impact its government contracts, leading the firm to argue the move breached First and Fifth Amendment rights. Other firms like Perkins Coie and WilmerHale have filed similar lawsuits, while nine firms have promised substantial legal services to White House-favored causes to avoid being singled out by Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)