Tensions Escalate Between India and Pakistan After Deadly Kashmir Attack

In the wake of a tragic militant attack on tourists in Kashmir, killing 26, tension has escalated between India and Pakistan. On Monday, Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, warned of an imminent Indian military incursion.

Amid rising regional ire, India blames Pakistan for backing militants in the disputed territory of Kashmir, which has been a flashpoint for two wars. Pakistan denies involvement, seeking a neutral investigation, while reinforcing its military posture as a precautionary measure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to retaliate against those responsible. Meanwhile, Pakistan holds a defensive stance, reserving its nuclear arsenal for existential threats, while reaching out diplomatically to allies. The international community, wary of further escalation, continues to monitor this volatile situation closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)