Tensions Escalate Between India and Pakistan After Deadly Kashmir Attack

India and Pakistan amplify military readiness following a militant attack in Kashmir. Pakistan's officials warn of possible Indian incursion, escalating regional tension. The attack, killing 26, prompts India's call for decisive action. Both nations have a complex history over Kashmir, sparking concerns of confrontation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 21:57 IST
In the wake of a tragic militant attack on tourists in Kashmir, killing 26, tension has escalated between India and Pakistan. On Monday, Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, warned of an imminent Indian military incursion.

Amid rising regional ire, India blames Pakistan for backing militants in the disputed territory of Kashmir, which has been a flashpoint for two wars. Pakistan denies involvement, seeking a neutral investigation, while reinforcing its military posture as a precautionary measure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to retaliate against those responsible. Meanwhile, Pakistan holds a defensive stance, reserving its nuclear arsenal for existential threats, while reaching out diplomatically to allies. The international community, wary of further escalation, continues to monitor this volatile situation closely.

