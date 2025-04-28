Diplomacy over Aggression: Nawaz Sharif's Silence on Pahalgam Attack
Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, amid criticism, has not condemned the recent Pahalgam terror attack. He reportedly prefers diplomatic routes to ease tensions with India. As the crisis unfolds with India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, debates intensify over his diplomatic approach.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has faced criticism for his silence following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives in Jammu and Kashmir. Local media reports that Sharif favors diplomatic measures to ease the ongoing tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors of Pakistan and India.
Nawaz, heading the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has not publicly condemned the attack, attributed to the banned Pakistani group Lashkar-e-Taiba by its proxy, The Resistance Front. His reluctance to make strong statements reflects his strategy to pursue peace through diplomatic channels rather than aggressive posturing.
India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, among other actions, has heightened regional war risks, drawing varying responses. Nawaz's approach has sparked debate, with opponents like PTI's Moonis Elahi questioning whether Sharif is prioritizing relations with Modi over Pakistan's national interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nawaz Sharif
- Pahalgam attack
- Pakistan
- India
- Indus Waters Treaty
- diplomacy
- tensions
- nuclear
- PML-N
- TRF
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Tensions: The Controversial Deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia
Turmoil in Murshidabad: Arrests and Tensions Over Waqf Act Protests
Trade Tensions Hit Business Confidence in Asia
Pakistan and US: Building New Bridges Amid Tariff Tensions
Trade War Tensions: US-China Tariff Battle Intensifies