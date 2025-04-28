Left Menu

Diplomacy over Aggression: Nawaz Sharif's Silence on Pahalgam Attack

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, amid criticism, has not condemned the recent Pahalgam terror attack. He reportedly prefers diplomatic routes to ease tensions with India. As the crisis unfolds with India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, debates intensify over his diplomatic approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 28-04-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 22:09 IST
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has faced criticism for his silence following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives in Jammu and Kashmir. Local media reports that Sharif favors diplomatic measures to ease the ongoing tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors of Pakistan and India.

Nawaz, heading the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has not publicly condemned the attack, attributed to the banned Pakistani group Lashkar-e-Taiba by its proxy, The Resistance Front. His reluctance to make strong statements reflects his strategy to pursue peace through diplomatic channels rather than aggressive posturing.

India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, among other actions, has heightened regional war risks, drawing varying responses. Nawaz's approach has sparked debate, with opponents like PTI's Moonis Elahi questioning whether Sharif is prioritizing relations with Modi over Pakistan's national interests.

