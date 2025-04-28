Political Turmoil in Chhattisgarh Over Controversial Facebook Post

Former Congress MLA UD Minj from Chhattisgarh is embroiled in controversy following a Facebook post that suggested India's defeat was likely in a potential conflict with Pakistan and China. The post, which Minj claims was due to his account being hacked, criticized socio-economic conditions and warned against war.

The message, allegedly shared post-Pahalgam attack, stirred political tensions with BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's advisor, Pankaj Jha, labeling Congress members as potential traitors. They demanded Congress explain Minj's statements, which were perceived as anti-national.

Minj, who represented the Kunkuri seat, apologized for the inconvenience caused by the alleged hack and assured efforts to secure his account. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar criticized Minj's statements and questioned foreign activities in Jashpur. The incident underscores the heightened political sensitivity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)