Grassroots Strengthening: Kharge's Strategy for Congress Unity

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced efforts to reinforce the party's grassroots strength, aiming for a robust national presence. Speaking to reporters at Totuka Bhawan after a Congress executive meeting, Kharge emphasized the importance of strong division, block, and district level organization.

The Congress leader commended the Rajasthan unit for its unified efforts and effective work in the state. Kharge highlighted the importance of leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, striving to fortify the party's foundation and structure across India.

Kharge revealed that district-wise observers have been designated to ensure cohesion, stating, "Our effort is to keep the Congress organization strong from villages to cities." After the meeting, Kharge, alongside General Secretary K C Venugopal, departed for New Delhi. Earlier, he addressed the 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally.

(With inputs from agencies.)