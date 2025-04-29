Left Menu

Maharashtra Govt Pledges Aid for Pahalgam Attack Victims' Families

The families of two Pune tourists killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam expressed gratitude to the Maharashtra government for financial aid and job offers. The victims' relatives also urged for determined action against the attack's masterminds, seeking justice for the tragic April 22 incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 15:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has announced substantial financial assistance for families of the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of six tourists from the state, including two from Pune. In a gesture of support, Rs 50 lakh will be granted to each of the bereaved families, with job opportunities also offered to the victims' next of kin.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, following a cabinet meeting, confirmed the government's commitment to stand by the affected families, particularly during these challenging times. "The State stands with us in these difficult times," Asavari Jagdale, daughter of victim Santosh Jagdale, expressed gratitude for the government's assurance and the financial aid extended during their time of need.

In an impassioned appeal, Jagdale's wife, Pragati, requested meaningful employment for their daughter, emphasizing her potential to contribute positively to society. The victims' families, though appreciative of the support, demand unequivocal action against terrorism, urging authorities to target the masterminds behind the gruesome attack rather than just the operatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

