Maharashtra Govt Pledges Aid for Pahalgam Attack Victims' Families

The Maharashtra government has announced substantial financial assistance for families of the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of six tourists from the state, including two from Pune. In a gesture of support, Rs 50 lakh will be granted to each of the bereaved families, with job opportunities also offered to the victims' next of kin.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, following a cabinet meeting, confirmed the government's commitment to stand by the affected families, particularly during these challenging times. "The State stands with us in these difficult times," Asavari Jagdale, daughter of victim Santosh Jagdale, expressed gratitude for the government's assurance and the financial aid extended during their time of need.

In an impassioned appeal, Jagdale's wife, Pragati, requested meaningful employment for their daughter, emphasizing her potential to contribute positively to society. The victims' families, though appreciative of the support, demand unequivocal action against terrorism, urging authorities to target the masterminds behind the gruesome attack rather than just the operatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)