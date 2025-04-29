Left Menu

Unity in Crisis: Deve Gowda's Support for Government's Action on Terror

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda expressed strong support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisions regarding the Pahalgam terror attack. He emphasized unity across political lines, urging that politics not interfere. The JD(S) leader backed potential government actions and recognized global support, particularly from the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 16:06 IST
Unity in Crisis: Deve Gowda's Support for Government's Action on Terror
Deve Gowda
  • Country:
  • India

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has announced his full support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Speaking emphatically, Gowda urged political unity in addressing this national crisis.

In his remarks, the JD(S) leader stressed the importance of keeping politics separate from the government's actions against the perpetrators. His endorsement follows a terror assault in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, believed to have Pakistan's backing, which resulted in 26 casualties.

Gowda confirmed that he, alongside his party members, stands resolute with the decisions of Modi and the central government. He praised international backing, highlighting US President Donald Trump's condemnation of the attack. Gowda also mentioned Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's supportive stance towards Modi in this matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025