Unity in Crisis: Deve Gowda's Support for Government's Action on Terror

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has announced his full support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Speaking emphatically, Gowda urged political unity in addressing this national crisis.

In his remarks, the JD(S) leader stressed the importance of keeping politics separate from the government's actions against the perpetrators. His endorsement follows a terror assault in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, believed to have Pakistan's backing, which resulted in 26 casualties.

Gowda confirmed that he, alongside his party members, stands resolute with the decisions of Modi and the central government. He praised international backing, highlighting US President Donald Trump's condemnation of the attack. Gowda also mentioned Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's supportive stance towards Modi in this matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)