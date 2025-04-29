Silent Echoes: Modi's Response in Question after Pahalgam Tragedy
CPI(ML) Liberation leader Dipankar Bhattacharya criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence after the Pahalgam attack, contrasting it with his previous demands as Gujarat's Chief Minister for answers after terror incidents. Bhattacharya highlighted Modi's absence from an all-party meeting and pointed to lapses in security and intelligence.
In a stark critique, CPI(ML) Liberation leader Dipankar Bhattacharya has questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the Pahalgam terror attack. He noted the irony in Modi's past calls for accountability from former PM Manmohan Singh during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.
Bhattacharya pointed out that Narendra Modi, who was vociferous about terror attacks during the UPA regime, remains silent after the recent tragedy in Pahalgam, where 26 civilians lost their lives. Despite signaling the gravity of the situation, Modi opted to address a rally in Bihar instead of attending an all-party meeting regarding the attack.
According to Bhattacharya, Jammu and Kashmir's current status as a Union Territory makes the central government primarily responsible for its security. He criticized the Modi administration's reluctance to take accountability, citing intelligence lapses and politicization of the tragedy by exploiting public sentiments for electoral purposes.
