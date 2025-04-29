Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Solar Initiative Sparks Talks in Rae Bareli

Rahul Gandhi, during his visit to Rae Bareli, handed out solar-powered carts to the underprivileged and inaugurated a solar plant. His visit, amidst political commentary, included efforts to promote renewable energy and address local issues, highlighting the Congress leader's connection to the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raebareli | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 16:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP, commenced his Rae Bareli visit by distributing solar-powered carts to the underprivileged. This move is part of a broader two-day visit, which also encompasses Amethi.

During his stay, Gandhi inaugurated a 2 MW solar roof plant and an electric charging station at Visaka Industries, aimed at promoting sustainable energy use in the constituency.

His visit has sparked political discussions, with state minister Dinesh Pratap Singh questioning Gandhi's motives and contributions to Rae Bareli. Singh criticized the visit as being more about media attention than genuine development work.

