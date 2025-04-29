Rahul Gandhi's Solar Initiative Sparks Talks in Rae Bareli

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP, commenced his Rae Bareli visit by distributing solar-powered carts to the underprivileged. This move is part of a broader two-day visit, which also encompasses Amethi.

During his stay, Gandhi inaugurated a 2 MW solar roof plant and an electric charging station at Visaka Industries, aimed at promoting sustainable energy use in the constituency.

His visit has sparked political discussions, with state minister Dinesh Pratap Singh questioning Gandhi's motives and contributions to Rae Bareli. Singh criticized the visit as being more about media attention than genuine development work.

(With inputs from agencies.)