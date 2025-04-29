Rahul Gandhi's Solar Initiative Sparks Talks in Rae Bareli
Rahul Gandhi, during his visit to Rae Bareli, handed out solar-powered carts to the underprivileged and inaugurated a solar plant. His visit, amidst political commentary, included efforts to promote renewable energy and address local issues, highlighting the Congress leader's connection to the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Raebareli | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 16:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP, commenced his Rae Bareli visit by distributing solar-powered carts to the underprivileged. This move is part of a broader two-day visit, which also encompasses Amethi.
During his stay, Gandhi inaugurated a 2 MW solar roof plant and an electric charging station at Visaka Industries, aimed at promoting sustainable energy use in the constituency.
His visit has sparked political discussions, with state minister Dinesh Pratap Singh questioning Gandhi's motives and contributions to Rae Bareli. Singh criticized the visit as being more about media attention than genuine development work.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Reaffirming Ambedkar's Legacy: Congress Pledges to Uphold Constitutional Values
Congress Vows to Uphold Ambedkar's Legacy on His Birth Anniversary
PM Modi targets Congress, says there were 74 airports before 2014 and number has crossed 150 today.
Modi Accuses Congress of Betraying Ambedkar's Legacy
Modi Accuses Congress of 'Vote Bank Politics' and Defends Waqf Amendments