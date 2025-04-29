A Mother's Heartache: Deported Cuban Mom Separated from Breastfeeding Daughter

Heidy Sanchez, a Cuban mother, was thrust into despair as she faced deportation from Florida and separation from her breastfeeding 1-year-old daughter. Sanchez says she wasn't offered the choice to keep her child with her, contradicting U.S. immigration officials' statements.

The contentious case became a focal point of criticism against President Donald Trump's immigration policies, which, under his administration, have been marked by a broad crackdown. Despite her lack of a criminal record, Sanchez found herself deported, illustrating the shift in priorities from previous administrations.

Sanchez's deportation occurred amid worsening conditions in Cuba, exacerbated by U.S. sanctions. The Cuban economy's struggles have driven record numbers to flee. Sanchez now faces a heart-wrenching decision: remain separated from her daughter or bring her to struggling Cuba.

