Left Menu

High Court to Probe Massive Spanish Blackout

Spain's High Court will investigate a huge power outage to determine if it was caused by a cyberattack on critical infrastructures. Judge Jorge Calama might classify it as a terrorism crime if confirmed, though preliminary assessments by Spain's grid operator REE have largely ruled out cyber foul play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 16:52 IST
High Court to Probe Massive Spanish Blackout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's High Court has launched an investigation into the massive power outage experienced on Monday to ascertain whether a cyberattack on critical infrastructure may have been to blame for the near-total blackout across the Iberian Peninsula.

If confirmed as a cyberattack, Judge Jorge Calama would investigate the incident as a crime of terrorism, according to court documents.

However, Spain's grid operator, REE, noted that its initial assessments have nearly excluded cyber foul play as the cause of the disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Multi-agent LLM framework tackles high drug development failure rates

Without major advances, conversational AI risks falling short of human-level intelligence

Fighting Food insecurity: AI could be the game-changer food banks desperately need

AI surges as dominant force in ocean waste tracking and management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025