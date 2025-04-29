High Court to Probe Massive Spanish Blackout
Spain's High Court will investigate a huge power outage to determine if it was caused by a cyberattack on critical infrastructures. Judge Jorge Calama might classify it as a terrorism crime if confirmed, though preliminary assessments by Spain's grid operator REE have largely ruled out cyber foul play.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 16:52 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Spain's High Court has launched an investigation into the massive power outage experienced on Monday to ascertain whether a cyberattack on critical infrastructure may have been to blame for the near-total blackout across the Iberian Peninsula.
If confirmed as a cyberattack, Judge Jorge Calama would investigate the incident as a crime of terrorism, according to court documents.
However, Spain's grid operator, REE, noted that its initial assessments have nearly excluded cyber foul play as the cause of the disruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
There used to be blackouts when Cong was in power. In last decade, power production has doubled and India is exporting electricity: PM.
Power Restoration Efforts Underway Following Massive Puerto Rico Blackout
Puerto Rico in Power Crisis: Island-Wide Blackout Sparks Outrage
Puerto Rico's Power Crisis: Blackouts and Frustration
Puerto Rico's Power Struggle: Islandwide Blackout Sparks Renewed Calls for Energy Reform