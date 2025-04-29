High Court to Probe Massive Spanish Blackout

Spain's High Court has launched an investigation into the massive power outage experienced on Monday to ascertain whether a cyberattack on critical infrastructure may have been to blame for the near-total blackout across the Iberian Peninsula.

If confirmed as a cyberattack, Judge Jorge Calama would investigate the incident as a crime of terrorism, according to court documents.

However, Spain's grid operator, REE, noted that its initial assessments have nearly excluded cyber foul play as the cause of the disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)