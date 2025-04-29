Tejashwi Yadav and Congress Demand Special Session Post-Pahalgam Attack
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav supports Opposition's call for a Parliament special session on the Pahalgam attack. He criticized Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, highlighting rising crimes and corruption. Congress leaders Kharge and Gandhi urged PM Modi for unified action against terrorism amid national outrage over the April 22 attack.
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has expressed support for the Opposition's call for a special session of Parliament to address the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Yadav stated that such a session would facilitate a crucial discussion on the tragic incident, which has claimed 26 lives.
In a sharp critique, Yadav accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of inefficacy, citing rising crime rates and corruption in the state. He argued that the citizens of Bihar are eager for change, as issues like unemployment and inflation remain unaddressed.
Meanwhile, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have also reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking immediate Parliamentary discourse. They emphasize the need for a united front against terrorism, urging for accountability and governmental action in the aftermath of the April 22 attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
