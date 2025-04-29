Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav and Congress Demand Special Session Post-Pahalgam Attack

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav supports Opposition's call for a Parliament special session on the Pahalgam attack. He criticized Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, highlighting rising crimes and corruption. Congress leaders Kharge and Gandhi urged PM Modi for unified action against terrorism amid national outrage over the April 22 attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 17:13 IST
Tejashwi Yadav and Congress Demand Special Session Post-Pahalgam Attack
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has expressed support for the Opposition's call for a special session of Parliament to address the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Yadav stated that such a session would facilitate a crucial discussion on the tragic incident, which has claimed 26 lives.

In a sharp critique, Yadav accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of inefficacy, citing rising crime rates and corruption in the state. He argued that the citizens of Bihar are eager for change, as issues like unemployment and inflation remain unaddressed.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have also reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking immediate Parliamentary discourse. They emphasize the need for a united front against terrorism, urging for accountability and governmental action in the aftermath of the April 22 attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and ML power sustainable energy policies for developing nations

Big data analytics heralds new era of personalized cardiovascular care

How AI is transforming inclusive education and teacher workloads

AI evolution could threaten human consciousness and autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025