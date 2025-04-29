In a development that has raised skepticism and concerns, Russia launched a barrage of drone attacks on Ukraine's civilian areas, even as President Vladimir Putin announced a temporary 72-hour ceasefire set to commence next week. Ukrainian officials, however, view this move as insincere and an attempt to mislead the United States while continuing hostilities.

The aerial strike endured by Ukraine has led to the tragic death of a 12-year-old girl in the Dnipropetrovsk region and the injury of three others—including a six-year-old. In Kharkiv, another 20 drones and 31 guided bombs were reportedly launched, causing fires and destruction.

As geopolitical tensions simmer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his administration have expressed deep skepticism over Russia's intentions, accusing Putin of trying to manipulate international perception. Despite Moscow's declared ceasefire, the assertion of ongoing assaults and mistrust remains a significant obstacle to peace.

