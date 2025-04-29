Left Menu

Conservative Leader Poilievre Loses Seat Amid Liberal Resurgence

Canada's main opposition leader, Pierre Poilievre, lost his seat in a general election, as the Liberals, led by Mark Carney, secured leadership with a minority government. Despite the Conservatives winning more seats than in 2021, the post-election landscape shifted amid the Liberals' surprising recovery.

Updated: 29-04-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:06 IST
In a surprising turn of events in Canada's political landscape, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre lost his seat in the general election, according to Elections Canada.

Despite the opposition party's gains compared to the 2021 election, the Liberals, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, managed to secure a minority government with 168 seats. This marked a significant comeback from lagging behind in the polls just months ago.

Young voters remained supportive of Poilievre, who capitalized on anti-Trudeau sentiment, yet shifting dynamics, including U.S.-Canada tensions, favored the Liberal leader. Poilievre's next steps remain uncertain as the political narrative continues to evolve.

