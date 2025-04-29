Conservative Leader Poilievre Loses Seat Amid Liberal Resurgence

In a surprising turn of events in Canada's political landscape, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre lost his seat in the general election, according to Elections Canada.

Despite the opposition party's gains compared to the 2021 election, the Liberals, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, managed to secure a minority government with 168 seats. This marked a significant comeback from lagging behind in the polls just months ago.

Young voters remained supportive of Poilievre, who capitalized on anti-Trudeau sentiment, yet shifting dynamics, including U.S.-Canada tensions, favored the Liberal leader. Poilievre's next steps remain uncertain as the political narrative continues to evolve.

