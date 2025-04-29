Left Menu

White House Criticizes Amazon Over Tariff Disclosure

The White House criticized Amazon's plan to reveal costs added by U.S. tariffs, calling it a political move. The announcement impacted Amazon's stock prices and rekindled discussions on the U.S.-China trade relationship. The White House encouraged buying American to strengthen domestic supply chains.

The White House has expressed strong disapproval of Amazon's reported intention to disclose the costs U.S. tariffs are adding to its products. These tariffs were imposed by the Trump administration on several trading partners, including China.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the move as 'hostile and political.' The repercussions of this announcement were swiftly felt in the financial market, with Amazon shares dropping 2.2% in premarket trading.

This development revives criticism of past Amazon-China connections and bolsters the Trump administration's agenda of promoting domestic manufacturing and securing U.S. supply chains.

