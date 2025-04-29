Cuban Dissidents Arrested: Activists Ferrer and Navarro Back in Custody
Cuban authorities have re-arrested dissident Jose Daniel Ferrer for parole violations, despite his recent release through a Vatican-mediated deal. Ferrer's non-compliance with court hearings prompted the arrest. Fellow dissident Felix Navarro faced similar charges. Their arrests highlight ongoing tensions between Cuban activists and the government.
In a crackdown on dissent, Cuban authorities detained high-profile dissident Jose Daniel Ferrer on Tuesday for failing to adhere to parole terms, a mere three months post his release in a Vatican-brokered agreement. Ferrer dodged mandatory court appearances, contravening Cuban law and his release conditions, according to Maricela Sosa, Cuba's Supreme Popular Tribunal vice president.
Ferrer, based in Santiago de Cuba, publicized his defiance on social media, refusing to attend judicial hearings. Concurrently apprehended was fellow dissident Felix Navarro from Matanzas, accused of violating parole by leaving his locality unauthorized. Claims of unjust imprisonment continue from their families, sparking demands for freedom.
Ferrer, co-founder of the National Patriotic Union (Unpacu), claims governmental harassment halted his charitable efforts in Cuba. The government attributes U.S. intervention as a catalyst for Ferrer's activities aimed at undermining the Cuban regime, amid continued diplomatic tensions highlighted by U.S. Chief of Mission Mike Hammer's visit to Ferrer earlier this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
