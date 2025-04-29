Funding Crisis Forces UNHCR Office Closures in Mexico

The United Nations refugee agency is implementing significant operational changes in Mexico. Amidst a serious funding shortfall, the UNHCR has decided to shut down four of its offices across the country, an official disclosed to Reuters. The closures will notably impact locations in Palenque and Tenosique, both in southern Mexico near Guatemala.

The decision to close these offices comes as the UNHCR grapples with a funding crisis that has necessitated the dismissal of 190 employees. The agency's financial woes have been exacerbated by U.S. policies under President Donald Trump. Trump's directive included a pause on foreign aid expenditure, intending to align such spendings with his wider foreign policy goals.

Additionally, President Trump's stringent policies aimed at reducing migration at the U.S.-Mexico border have indirectly influenced the UNHCR's operations, highlighting broader global funding dynamics and the interconnectedness of international aid efforts.

