Canada's Political Landscape: Mark Carney's Minority Government

The Canadian Liberal Party has retained power under Prime Minister Mark Carney, albeit as a minority government. This outcome presents both challenges and opportunities for Carney as he navigates the complexities of international relations, especially concerning tariff negotiations with the U.S. administration.

Global leaders have expressed their support and readiness to collaborate with Canada on various international issues. From Europe to Australia, the emphasis is on strengthening democratic values, promoting trade, and enhancing bilateral relations across multiple sectors.

As the nation moves forward, Prime Minister Carney is set to work closely with international allies to champion free trade, multilateralism, and peace, reflecting the shared values that transcend borders and foster global cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)