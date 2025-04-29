Left Menu

The Impact of Trump's Deportation Policies on Mexico

Since the beginning of Donald Trump's presidency, Mexico has received nearly 39,000 deported immigrants from the U.S., with 33,000 being Mexican nationals. In contrast to previous years, the number of deportations has declined due to migrants choosing not to attempt crossing the border amid Trump's immigration measures.

Mexico has been a primary destination for deported immigrants during the Trump administration, receiving close to 39,000 individuals, of which 33,000 are Mexicans, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced recently.

At her morning press briefing, Sheinbaum highlighted Mexico's willingness to accept other nationals on humanitarian grounds, though their numbers are few due to the United States' agreements with various countries, making deportations to Mexico less frequent since Trump's term began.

Despite Trump's campaign for mass deportations, the number of immigrants deported to Mexico has decreased compared to the previous year under President Joe Biden. This decline correlates with fewer migrants attempting to cross the border as they forgo plans to enter the U.S., opting instead to return to their home countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

