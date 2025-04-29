RSS Chief Meets PM Modi Amid Rising Tensions After Pahalgam Attack

In a significant development, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence on Tuesday. The meeting took place after Modi chaired a crucial security meeting involving Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and other top military officials.

This high-level engagement follows the recent Cabinet Committee on Security meeting on April 23. The meeting was a response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in 26 fatalities. Sources suggest that PM Modi emphasized India's unwavering resolve against terrorism and expressed full confidence in the armed forces, allowing them complete autonomy in responding to such threats.

Tuesday's meeting saw the attendance of prominent military leaders including Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh. The discussions followed a prior briefing by the Chief of Defence Staff concerning measures taken post-Pahalgam attack. The government announced severe repercussions for the attack's masterminds, unveiling plans to suspend the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan over alleged support for cross-border terrorism, amid a period of political stability and economic growth in Jammu and Kashmir.

