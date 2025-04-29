Left Menu

CPI(ML) Leader Criticizes Government's Political Moves Post-Terror Attack

CPI(ML) Liberation's general secretary, Dipankar Bhattacharya, criticizes the sedition case against folk singer Neha Singh Rathore, deeming it undemocratic. He accuses the BJP-led government of prioritizing electoral gains over national security and expresses concerns over the treatment of Kashmiris post-attack.

CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya has expressed disapproval over the sedition charges filed against Bihar-born folk singer Neha Singh Rathore, labeling it contrary to democratic values.

During a press meet, Bhattacharya criticized the BJP-led government's alleged political exploitation following the Pahalgam terror attack, accusing them of prioritizing electoral advantages over national security.

He also condemned reported attacks on businessmen, students, and civilians from Kashmir after the incident, asserting that a robust response should not involve oppressing ordinary citizens.

