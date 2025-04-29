CPI(ML) Leader Criticizes Government's Political Moves Post-Terror Attack

CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya has expressed disapproval over the sedition charges filed against Bihar-born folk singer Neha Singh Rathore, labeling it contrary to democratic values.

During a press meet, Bhattacharya criticized the BJP-led government's alleged political exploitation following the Pahalgam terror attack, accusing them of prioritizing electoral advantages over national security.

He also condemned reported attacks on businessmen, students, and civilians from Kashmir after the incident, asserting that a robust response should not involve oppressing ordinary citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)