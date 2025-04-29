Judicial Hurdles for Trump's Agenda

Federal judges have issued over 70 rulings that hamper key elements of former President Donald Trump's agenda, affecting policies on immigration, birthright citizenship, and government spending among others.

In a recent immigration case, the U.S. Supreme Court temporarily barred Trump's administration from deporting Venezuelan men, as courts scrutinize the legality of his deportation policies.

Rulings challenge Trump's executive orders on transgender military service, DEI programs, and tariffs, revealing a contentious legal battle as the administration approaches 100 days in its second term.

(With inputs from agencies.)