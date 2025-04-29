Judicial Hurdles for Trump's Agenda
Federal judges have halted key parts of Donald Trump's agenda, issuing over 70 rulings against his policies on immigration, birthright citizenship, government spending, and more. Trump's administration faces numerous lawsuits as federal courts block executive orders affecting immigration laws, transgender rights, and diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.
In a recent immigration case, the U.S. Supreme Court temporarily barred Trump's administration from deporting Venezuelan men, as courts scrutinize the legality of his deportation policies.
Rulings challenge Trump's executive orders on transgender military service, DEI programs, and tariffs, revealing a contentious legal battle as the administration approaches 100 days in its second term.
