Left Menu

Judicial Hurdles for Trump's Agenda

Federal judges have halted key parts of Donald Trump's agenda, issuing over 70 rulings against his policies on immigration, birthright citizenship, government spending, and more. Trump's administration faces numerous lawsuits as federal courts block executive orders affecting immigration laws, transgender rights, and diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 23:05 IST
Judicial Hurdles for Trump's Agenda
agenda

Federal judges have issued over 70 rulings that hamper key elements of former President Donald Trump's agenda, affecting policies on immigration, birthright citizenship, and government spending among others.

In a recent immigration case, the U.S. Supreme Court temporarily barred Trump's administration from deporting Venezuelan men, as courts scrutinize the legality of his deportation policies.

Rulings challenge Trump's executive orders on transgender military service, DEI programs, and tariffs, revealing a contentious legal battle as the administration approaches 100 days in its second term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025