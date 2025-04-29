Left Menu

Serbia's EU Dream: Reforms or Roadblocks?

Serbia's pursuit of EU membership faces potential delays unless judicial, media, and electoral reforms are expedited, as highlighted by EU commissioner Marta Kos. Recent anti-government protests intensify the urgency for change, against a backdrop of lowered economic forecasts attributed to internal and external disturbances.

Serbia's aspirations to join the European Union may face significant hurdles unless the government accelerates its reforms in judiciary, media, and election laws, warned EU enlargement commissioner Marta Kos during her meeting with Serbian Prime Minister Djuro Macut on Tuesday.

The nation has witnessed months of anti-government demonstrations following a tragic incident in Novi Sad, where 16 people died in a railway station roof collapse, sparking allegations of systematic corruption and negligence.

Protests now encompass students, teachers, farmers, and opposition figures, posing a substantial challenge to President Aleksandar Vucic. The EU's demands align closely with protestors' calls for justice and transparency. However, Prime Minister Macut, in office since April 16, assured Serbia's commitment to EU integration despite acknowledging the lengthy process ahead.

