Nation Unites Against Terror: Anil Vij Backs Modi's Stand

Haryana Minister Anil Vij rallied hundreds in commitment to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi in curbing terrorism, expressing national solidarity against acts fueled by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

Addressing a public gathering, Vij criticized the recent Pahalgam attack as a source of national outrage and underscored the collective backing for Modi among Indians.

Vij affirmed that under Modi's leadership, India has adopted rigorous measures, such as suspending the Indus Water Treaty, signaling a strong stance against terrorism and potential retaliation against Pakistan.

