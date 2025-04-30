Rahul Gandhi's Vision: Paving Congress’s Path to Power
Rahul Gandhi emphasizes the Congress party's ambition to form a strong central government through strategic efforts in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Highlighting the significance of a robust presence in these states, he forecasts a Congress-led INDIA alliance government and critiques PM Modi's favor towards billionaires.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic declaration, Rahul Gandhi articulated Congress's relentless drive to establish a formidable government at the Centre, spotlighting Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as pivotal regions. Addressing Congress party members in Raebareli, he asserted that securing a dominant presence in these states was crucial for their envisioned 200-300 seat coalition.
Gandhi further forecasted a drastic shift in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, predicting the BJP's downfall and the rise of an INDIA alliance-led government, emphasizing the importance of grassroots voices in this political transformation.
Taking a critical stance, he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of pandering to billionaire interests, pointing out that the PM facilitates acquisitions in key sectors like airports and infrastructure for a select few industrial magnates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
