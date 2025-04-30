Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Accident at Texas LNG Plant

A catastrophic accident claimed the lives of three workers and injured two others at a construction site for an LNG plant in Texas, the lead contractor Bechtel confirmed on Tuesday.

The tragic event took place at Sempra's Port Arthur LNG construction site during early morning hours. The workers were reportedly on scaffolding when the mishap occurred, according to Bechtel.

Following the incident, Bechtel suspended all operations at the site to allow for an investigation. Sempra's Port Arthur Phase 1 export project aims to produce 13 million tonnes of LNG annually, with completion expected by 2027. The work pause will remain in effect as authorities seek answers to the cause of the tragic accident. The two injured workers have since been released from the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)