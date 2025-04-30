U.S. Textile Industry Appeals to Treasury Secretary

The U.S. textile industry has voiced its discontent following recent comments by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, suggesting their sector is no longer needed in the country. The response came in the form of a letter addressed to Bessent.

Kimberly Glas, president of the National Council of Textile Organizations, highlighted the industry's disillusionment with Bessent's sentiments, noting the sector's critical and strategic importance often recognized by former President Donald Trump.

Glas urged that the textile industry should be considered significant to the U.S. economy, reflecting on its contributions and historical acknowledgment by political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)