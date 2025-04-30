Vietnam's Victory Celebrations: Commemorating 50 Years Since War's End

Thousands of Vietnamese gathered to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War's end on Wednesday, an event described by the nation's leader as "a victory of justice over tyranny". The celebrations, marked by a parade and air show in Ho Chi Minh City, honor the reunification milestone achieved when North Vietnam captured Saigon in 1975.

This anniversary underscores Vietnam's reunification process, a significant historical chapter marked by the withdrawal of U.S. troops and the dramatic fall of Saigon. The historical moment was notably captured by images depicting the chaotic evacuation of individuals via U.S. helicopters.

Today, U.S.-Vietnam relations have flourished, though they face challenges such as impending tariffs announced by Donald Trump. Meanwhile, Vietnam continues to strengthen ties with Russia and China, the latter being a vital economic partner despite historical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)