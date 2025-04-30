Celebrating Guru Basaveshwara: The 12th-Century Reformer of Equality and Social Justice

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje paid homage to Guru Basaveshwara on his birth anniversary, lauding his stand against the caste system and his vision for social equality. Despite his Brahmin lineage, Basaveshwara was celebrated for championing the rights of backward classes and Dalits, Karandlaje noted in her remarks to ANI.

The occasion saw several dignitaries, including Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Pralhad Joshi, and Ashwini Vaishnaw, joining Rajya Sabha Deputy Speaker Harivansh Narayan Singh in offering floral tributes at the statue of the renowned social reformer. The solemn ceremony underscored Basaveshwara's enduring legacy in reshaping social norms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to social media to honor the philosopher and founder of the Lingayat tradition, recognizing his profound wisdom and efforts that continue to inspire ongoing societal upliftment. As a pivotal figure of the Bhakti movement, Basaveshwara's literary and social contributions, including the promotion of the Anubhava Mantapa, remain foundational in the pursuit of equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)