Congress Demands Unity Amidst Political Tensions

The Indian National Congress has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his handling of subsequent terror incidents compared to his actions as Gujarat CM after the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The party urges unity following the recent Pahalgam attack, emphasizing the need for a cohesive national response to terrorism.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted the party's request for an immediate all-party meeting following the April 22 Pahalgam attack, a call that went partially unheeded. The Congress Working Committee issued a strongly worded resolution emphasizing the severity of the situation.

Ramesh also accused the BJP of exploiting national tragedies for political gain, recalling an advertisement from November 2008 that criticized the then-government's handling of terrorism. Congress leaders urge a special parliamentary session to address security lapses and intelligence failures publicly.

(With inputs from agencies.)