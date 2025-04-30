Left Menu

Karnataka's Controversy: Slogan and Tragedy at Cricket Match

The Karnataka Chief Minister condemned any support for Pakistan as treason. An inquiry is ongoing into the mob lynching in Mangaluru, where a man was killed allegedly for shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad.' Authorities are investigating the origin of the victim and the incident, which occurred during a cricket match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-04-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 13:56 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has condemned any expression of support for Pakistan, labeling it as treason. His remarks follow the mob lynching of a man in Mangaluru, who was allegedly attacked for shouting the slogan 'Pakistan Zindabad.'

The victim, Ashraf, from Kerala's Wayanad district, was reportedly assaulted during a local cricket match near a temple on the outskirts of Mangaluru, leading to his death. Home Minister G Parameshwara stated that nearly 20 people have been arrested, and investigations continue to uncover the truth behind the lynching.

Despite allegations, police deny initial reports of a suicide narrative. Authorities assure rigorous investigations, checking Ashraf's identity and origins, and addressing any potential police failures. The case is being treated with urgency to ensure justice is served.

(With inputs from agencies.)

