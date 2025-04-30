Karnataka's Controversy: Slogan and Tragedy at Cricket Match

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has condemned any expression of support for Pakistan, labeling it as treason. His remarks follow the mob lynching of a man in Mangaluru, who was allegedly attacked for shouting the slogan 'Pakistan Zindabad.'

The victim, Ashraf, from Kerala's Wayanad district, was reportedly assaulted during a local cricket match near a temple on the outskirts of Mangaluru, leading to his death. Home Minister G Parameshwara stated that nearly 20 people have been arrested, and investigations continue to uncover the truth behind the lynching.

Despite allegations, police deny initial reports of a suicide narrative. Authorities assure rigorous investigations, checking Ashraf's identity and origins, and addressing any potential police failures. The case is being treated with urgency to ensure justice is served.

