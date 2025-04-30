Karnataka's Controversy: Slogan and Tragedy at Cricket Match
The Karnataka Chief Minister condemned any support for Pakistan as treason. An inquiry is ongoing into the mob lynching in Mangaluru, where a man was killed allegedly for shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad.' Authorities are investigating the origin of the victim and the incident, which occurred during a cricket match.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has condemned any expression of support for Pakistan, labeling it as treason. His remarks follow the mob lynching of a man in Mangaluru, who was allegedly attacked for shouting the slogan 'Pakistan Zindabad.'
The victim, Ashraf, from Kerala's Wayanad district, was reportedly assaulted during a local cricket match near a temple on the outskirts of Mangaluru, leading to his death. Home Minister G Parameshwara stated that nearly 20 people have been arrested, and investigations continue to uncover the truth behind the lynching.
Despite allegations, police deny initial reports of a suicide narrative. Authorities assure rigorous investigations, checking Ashraf's identity and origins, and addressing any potential police failures. The case is being treated with urgency to ensure justice is served.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- Chief Minister
- Siddaramaiah
- Pakistan
- slogan
- lynching
- Mangaluru
- Ashraf
- investigation
- cricket
ALSO READ
Supreme Court to Review Compensation Uniformity for Mob Lynching Victims
Mob Lynching Incident Over Goat Theft Shakes Assam's Dibrugarh
Political Sparks Fly as Slogan on Bag Heats Up One Nation, One Election Debate
Alleged Pro-Pakistan Slogans Spark Investigation After RJD March
Cricket Match Dispute Turns Deadly in Mangaluru